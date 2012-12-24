MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian shares provisionally rose on Monday led by gains in Tata Motors that extended its recent rally on hopes of improved sales at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover and as short-covering helped gains in technology shares such as Infosys. Tata Motors gained 2.7 percent while Infosys rose 1.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.08 percent and the NSE index was up 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)