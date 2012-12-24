UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian shares provisionally rose on Monday led by gains in Tata Motors that extended its recent rally on hopes of improved sales at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover and as short-covering helped gains in technology shares such as Infosys. Tata Motors gained 2.7 percent while Infosys rose 1.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.08 percent and the NSE index was up 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources