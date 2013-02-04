BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian shares provisionally fell for a fourth consecutive session to a three-week low on Monday after disappointing quarterly earnings hit Bank of Baroda and IDFC, while investors continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as ONGC. Bank of Baroda shares dropped 7.72 percent, while IDFC Ltd shares lost 5.4 percent. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 2 percent after surging 26.8 percent in January. The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.23 percent, the lowest close since Jan. 11. The 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.