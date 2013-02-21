MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian shares posted their biggest fall since May 2012 as bank shares such as ICICI Bank fell a day after RBI data showed loan growth was still a concern and on weakness in global shares due to worries over Fed slowing its bond buying program. ICICI Bank shares fell 3.83 percent while State Bank of India was down 2 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.69 percent, posting its biggest daily fall since 16 May, 2012 when the index fell 1.8 percent. The 50-share NSE index slips 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)