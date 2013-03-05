MUMBAI, March 5 Indian shares posted on Tuesday their biggest daily percentage gains this year on growing hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month, which boosted rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors. ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally gained 2.96 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd ended up 4.1 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 1.32 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.45 percent, posting their biggest daily gains since Nov. 29. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)