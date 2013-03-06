MUMBAI, March 6 Indian shares gained for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as signs of an improving U.S. economy and a weakening rupee boosted software services exporters, while Larsen & Toubro gained after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy." Infosys Ltd provisionally gained 1.74 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd added 2.9 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.67 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)