UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday as retailers and lenders fell after a key coalition partner of the ruling government withdrew its support, raising worries political instability would threaten reforms. ICICI Bank fell a provisional 2.7 percent while Pantaloon Retail fell 3.2 percent. India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.97 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources