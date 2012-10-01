Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian shares rose on Monday led by infrastructure stocks after the government continues to promote projects in the sector, while software services exporters such as Infosys recovered from recent falls.
Ambuja Cements gained 4.2 percent, while Infosys Ltd added 2.9 percent.
The BSE index provisionally rose 0.37 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.27 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)