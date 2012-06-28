MUMBAI, June 28 Indian shares ended flat to
slightly higher on Thursday ahead of the EU summit later in the
day, although hopes for policy reforms after Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh temporarily assumed control of the finance
ministry supported sentiment.
The expiry of derivatives kept trading volatile, especially
towards the end of the session.
State-run banks were under pressure a day after the central
bank said India banks' growth in deposits and loans was sluggish
in the month to June 15. State Bank of India shares
fell 0.8 percent.
Power utility company Tata Power extended gains
for a second day on Delhi tariff hike, up 1.23 percent
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell
0.09 percent to 16,952.91 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.14 percent to
5,149.15 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)