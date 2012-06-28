MUMBAI, June 28 Indian shares ended flat to slightly higher on Thursday ahead of the EU summit later in the day, although hopes for policy reforms after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh temporarily assumed control of the finance ministry supported sentiment.

The expiry of derivatives kept trading volatile, especially towards the end of the session.

State-run banks were under pressure a day after the central bank said India banks' growth in deposits and loans was sluggish in the month to June 15. State Bank of India shares fell 0.8 percent.

Power utility company Tata Power extended gains for a second day on Delhi tariff hike, up 1.23 percent

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.09 percent to 16,952.91 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.14 percent to 5,149.15 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)