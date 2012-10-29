UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian shares provisionally ended flat on Monday as Reliance Industries gained on hopes the appointment of a new oil minister would improve relations with the government, but Bharat Heavy Electrical dropped after quarterly earnings missed estimates. BHEL shares dropped 6.4 percent, while Reliance Industries gained 1.5 percent. The BSE index rose 0.06 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.02 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts