MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian shares provisionally ended flat on Monday as Reliance Industries gained on hopes the appointment of a new oil minister would improve relations with the government, but Bharat Heavy Electrical dropped after quarterly earnings missed estimates. BHEL shares dropped 6.4 percent, while Reliance Industries gained 1.5 percent. The BSE index rose 0.06 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.02 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)