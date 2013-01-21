* BSE index gains 0.31 pct; NSE ends 0.3 pct higher * Reliance gains on strong earnings * Jet Airways gains on SpiceJet results By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, Jan 21 Indian shares gained for a third consecutive session on Monday to two-year highs on rising optimism about corporate profits after Reliance Industries and ITC became the latest blue chips to post better-than-expected earnings. Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted its first profit increase after four quarters of declining returns, buoyed by improving margins in its core oil refining business, sending its shares to near 19-month high. Earnings will continue to set the tone in Indian markets, with Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd among blue chip companies set to post October-December results. The solid results have come after Indian markets posted decent gains this month, buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts from the central bank. The government's fiscal consolidation measures, including raising diesel prices last week, have also supported shares, sparking continued foreign investor buying. "Signs are encouraging so far for earnings season, but a lot of infrastructure and PSU stock are yet to announce," said Sonam Udasi, head of research at IDBI Capital. "RBI policy can kick start sentiment in a way but more importantly it will be how policy makers will be able to manage in budget and deficit targets," Udasi added. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.31 percent, or 62.78 points, to end at 20,101.82, its highest close since Jan. 6, 2011. The broader NSE index rose 0.3 percent, or 17.90 points, to end at 6,082.30, its highest close since Jan. 4, 2011. January futures contract on India's 50-stock index breached 6,100 points earlier in the day, marking the first time a near-month index futures contract rose over that level since Jan. 6, 2011. The contract ended at 6,097.90 points. Reliance Industries Ltd, the most valuable stock in India, rose 2.2 percent to 919.95 rupees. Among other companies that reported earnings recently, ITC gained 1.43 percent after it beat estimates on Friday with a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as cigarette volumes improved after four quarters of stagnant growth. Shares in Reliance Communications Ltd gained 6.84 percent, its biggest gain since Nov. 26, 2012, after CLSA said several catalysts could help the company unlock value, including an "inevitable" tower/infrastructure-sharing deal with Reliance Industries for its 4G rollout. Indian budget carrier SpiceJet rose 5 percent after swinging to a quarterly profit on Monday, aided by higher fares. The improved earnings also boosted rival Jet Airways , which gained 5.34 percent. "SpiceJet's result offers a very positive read-through for Jet's 3Q results," IIFL said in a note. Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever rose 1.4 percent, ahead of October-December results due on Tuesday, after earlier dipping below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May 5, 2011. Among shares that fell were Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), which dropped 1.2 percent after missing estimates on Monday. Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra fell 0.44 percent after the Business Standard newspaper reported that the government might impose a higher excise duty, or a surcharge, on diesel sports utility vehicles, citing an unnamed finance ministry official. link.reuters.com/duf45t For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen rises on profit taking before BOJ decision * Oil loses ground below $112 on oversupply worries * European shares test 2-yr highs, before BOJ * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reprting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)