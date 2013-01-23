MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in Bharti Airtel after the company raised call prices, but sentiment remain constrained ahead of key earnings results and an impending central bank's critical decision on interest rates next week. Bharti Airtel Ltd shares rose 4.55 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended 0.33 percent higher and the 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)