MUMBAI, June 14 Indian main index provisionally
fell 1.2 percent on Thursday as lenders such as SBI Bank slumped
on expectations the central bank would cut interest rates less
aggressively after data showed headline inflation accelerating.
India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose 7.55
percent in May from a year earlier, with core inflation
estimated at 4.85 percent.
Traders said the inflation data would likely lead Reserve
Bank of India to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on
Monday, and possibly also the cash reserve ratio, but not the 50
basis points that some investors had hoped for.
ICICI Bank shares fell 3.9 percent, while State
Bank of India lost 3.6 percent.
Other interest rate-sensitive stocks also fell, with Tata
Motors falling 4.5 percent, while DLF lost 2.3
percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell
1.23 percent to 16,672.4 points, its biggest percentage decline
since June 1.
The broader 50-share NSE index declined 1.3 percent
to 5,054.75 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)