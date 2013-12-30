TOKYO, Dec 30 Driven by Tokyo's fiscal stimulus and the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing campaign, the Nikkei share average surged 56.7 percent in 2013, its best annual rise since 1972. Japanese markets will be closed for the New Year holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, and reopen on Jan. 6. Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 performers in the Nikkei this year. TOP 10 STOCKS RIC PCT CHANGE IN 2013 Mazda Motor Corp +212.6 SoftBank Corp +193.0 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd +180.2 Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd +166.1 Toto Ltd +158.1 Minebea Co Ltd +153.0 Tokyo Electric Power Co +150.1 Furukawa Co Ltd +139.1 Tosoh Corp +137.4 Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd +136.2 BOTTOM 10 STOCKS RIC PCT CHANGE IN 2013 Nikon Corp -20.5 Toho Zinc Co Ltd -6.1 Pacific Metals Co Ltd -5.0 Advantest Corp -3.0 Komatsu Ltd -2.2 Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd -0.8 Canon Inc -0.3 Uny Group Holdings Co Ltd +0.8 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd +2.2 Pioneer Corp +2.8 (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)