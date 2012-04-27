SEOUL, April 27 Seoul shares rose on Friday, backed by upbeat U.S. housing data and robust corporate earnings, but gains may be capped by worries over a downgrade of Spain's credit rating by Standard & Poor's.

Shares in Samsung Electronics hit an all-time intraday high, up 1.1 percent at 1,355,000 won ($1,200), after the company reported a record $5.15 billion first-quarter profit on Friday morning.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KSOPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,973.80 points as of 0002 GMT. ($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)