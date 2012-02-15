SEOUL Feb 15 Seoul shares rose to a fresh six-month closing high on Wednesday, highlighted by a surge in large-cap technology shares as the market extended its liquidity-driven rally.

Samsung Electronics saw its shares jump 5.09 percent to an all-time record closing high of 1,135,000 won after announcing a spin-off of its LCD business on Wednesday.

Hynix Semiconductor soared 5.26 percent on recovering chip prices and as rival Elpida expressed uncertainties about its continued survival.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.13 percent to close at 2,025.32 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)