SEOUL May 3 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday, with sentiment boosted after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low and Wall Street rallied on improved labour market data.

Technology and telecommunication shares like LG Display and SK Telecom made solid gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.51 percent at 1,967.17 points as of 0002 GMT.