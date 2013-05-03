BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL May 3 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday, with sentiment boosted after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low and Wall Street rallied on improved labour market data.
Technology and telecommunication shares like LG Display and SK Telecom made solid gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.51 percent at 1,967.17 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.