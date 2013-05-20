SEOUL May 20 Seoul shares edged up on Monday after the rally on Wall Street boosted sentiment and helped to overcome worries about North Korea's firing of short-range missiles at the weekend.

Technology heavyweights led the gains, with SK Hynix rising 2 percent and LG Electronics gaining 0.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.15 percent at 1,989.86 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)