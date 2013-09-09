BRASILIA, Sept 9 The Brazilian real strengthened
against the U.S. dollar on Monday on upbeat economic data from
China and growing speculation the United States may delay its
planned withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
The Brazilian real firmed 1.05 percent while
other Latin American currencies where mixed with the Peruvian
Sol gaining 0.35 percent and the Mexican peso
stable.
A stronger-than-expected jump in Chinese exports allayed
concern of a sharper slowdown in the world's top commodity
consumer, helping lift appetite for the currency of Brazil, a
major exporter of iron ore, soybeans and meat.
Another factor bolstering emerging-market currencies such as
the real is speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
delay plans to reduce its bond-buying program after a
disappointing jobs report last week.
"An improvement in markets sentiment across the world and
the possibility of the Fed postponing tapering is opening the
way for riskier forex operations," said Reginaldo Galhardo,
trader with Treviso Corretora in Sao Paulo.
The Chilean peso slipped 0.17 percent against the
dollar on profit-taking after gains earlier in the day, traders
said.
The planned rollback in U.S. stimulus have dragged down the
value of emerging-market currencies for several months,
triggering an exodus of foreign capital that has put at risk the
balance of payments of many countries. The stimulus tapering
hinges on a stronger recovery of employment in the United
States.
Currencies daily YTD %
% change
change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2795 1.05 -10.51
Mexico peso 13.1550 0.04 -2.21
Colombia peso 1947.010 0.16 -9.30
0
Peru sol 2.7960 0.35 -8.76
Argentina peso 5.7025 0.00 -13.85
Argentina peso 9.2200 0.43 -26.46