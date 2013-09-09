BRASILIA, Sept 9 The Brazilian real strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Monday on upbeat economic data from China and growing speculation the United States may delay its planned withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The Brazilian real firmed 1.05 percent while other Latin American currencies where mixed with the Peruvian Sol gaining 0.35 percent and the Mexican peso stable. A stronger-than-expected jump in Chinese exports allayed concern of a sharper slowdown in the world's top commodity consumer, helping lift appetite for the currency of Brazil, a major exporter of iron ore, soybeans and meat. Another factor bolstering emerging-market currencies such as the real is speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay plans to reduce its bond-buying program after a disappointing jobs report last week. "An improvement in markets sentiment across the world and the possibility of the Fed postponing tapering is opening the way for riskier forex operations," said Reginaldo Galhardo, trader with Treviso Corretora in Sao Paulo. The Chilean peso slipped 0.17 percent against the dollar on profit-taking after gains earlier in the day, traders said. The planned rollback in U.S. stimulus have dragged down the value of emerging-market currencies for several months, triggering an exodus of foreign capital that has put at risk the balance of payments of many countries. The stimulus tapering hinges on a stronger recovery of employment in the United States. Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2795 1.05 -10.51 Mexico peso 13.1550 0.04 -2.21 Colombia peso 1947.010 0.16 -9.30 0 Peru sol 2.7960 0.35 -8.76 Argentina peso 5.7025 0.00 -13.85 Argentina peso 9.2200 0.43 -26.46