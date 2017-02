LONDON, June 27 Copper briefly hit a session high on Wednesday as confidence was boosted after data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) erased earlier losses to hit a session high of $7,362 a tonne, before retreating to $7,354 a tonne at 1244 GMT, down from Tuesday's close of $7,359 a tonne. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Alison Birrane)