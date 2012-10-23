BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Tuesday, tracking a slump on Wall Street, to trade just shy of the psychological 13 per dollar level.
The peso fell to a session low of 12.9950 per dollar before bouncing back to trade at 12.9865 per dollar, or 1.05 percent weaker from Monday.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.