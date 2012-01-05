OSLO, Jan 5 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Thursday, mostly on a technical bounce after falling so much in recent weeks and as more normal weather patterns limited downside risks.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose 0.8 percent to 32.75 euros by 0909 GMT, extending Wednesday's rally.

"It's still mild and wet but not as extremely as before so we're a bit closer to normal and that takes out some of the downward pressure," a trader said.

"We could be bouncing up and down around this level for a while but that doesn't mean there is a change in direction," the trader added.

The front-month contract, the February 2012 was up 1 percent to 37.00 euros.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Friday to come in at just above 33 euros later on Thursday, up from 30.8 euros a day earlier.

* Weather: Point Carbon forecaster Georg Mueller said he expected the mild and wet weather next week to be followed by slightly calmer and cooler conditions. However, a major change in the general weather pattern is still not expected to set in before January 20th at least and thus a significant cold and dry spell seems unlikely.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 21.6 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon. That was down 0.6 terawatt hours from Tuesday's view.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 1.7 percent to 6.68 euros.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $113.59 at 1031 GMT, down 0.1 percent.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.3 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.3 euros compared with the previous close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by James Jukwey)