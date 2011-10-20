OSLO Oct 20 Most Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> fell on Thursday as traders expressed scepticism
that European Union leaders meeting on Sunday would find a way
to save debt-ridden Greece from default by bolstering the
euro-zone bailout fund.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012 , closed
down 1.58 percent at 46.70 euros.
The front-month contract, the November 2011 , was
off 0.65 percent at 45.65 euros.
The end-of-week-43 contract ending Oct. 26 rose 2.47 percent
to 41.50 euros on a bullish weather forecast, but prices further
out on the curve were undercut by Brussels pessimism, a
Norway-based trader said.
"The bearish macroeconomics surrounding the weekend meeting
have also pushed down the German (power) market and the coal
market," he said.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe are
continuing to weigh on commodities and the Nordic power market.
* Hydro: Norway's reservoirs are 87.2 percent full, while
Sweden's are 90 percent full after falling slightly back from
last week, their peak for the year so far.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)