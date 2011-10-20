OSLO Oct 20 Most Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Thursday as traders expressed scepticism that European Union leaders meeting on Sunday would find a way to save debt-ridden Greece from default by bolstering the euro-zone bailout fund.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012 , closed down 1.58 percent at 46.70 euros.

The front-month contract, the November 2011 , was off 0.65 percent at 45.65 euros.

The end-of-week-43 contract ending Oct. 26 rose 2.47 percent to 41.50 euros on a bullish weather forecast, but prices further out on the curve were undercut by Brussels pessimism, a Norway-based trader said.

"The bearish macroeconomics surrounding the weekend meeting have also pushed down the German (power) market and the coal market," he said.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe are continuing to weigh on commodities and the Nordic power market.

* Hydro: Norway's reservoirs are 87.2 percent full, while Sweden's are 90 percent full after falling slightly back from last week, their peak for the year so far.

