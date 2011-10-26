OSLO Oct 26 Nordic power prices fell slightly on Wednesday due to weather forecasts predicting rainier weather than previously expected.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012 , fell 0.66 percent to 45.50 euros at 1209 GMT.

The front-month contract, the November 2011 , was down 0.58 percent to 43.10 euros.

Traders said the price falls were due to forecasts for rainier weather conditions ahead, making hydroproduction for Thursday cheaper in Norway and dragging down forwards.

"It is cheaper to produce tomorrow," said a Swedish trader. "That puts pressure on the spot price for tomorrow. It came out rather low, a couple of euros below expectations."

The average spot price for Thursday came out at 39.41 euros.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said that "next week will be quite wet, with above normal amounts of precipitation."

* Hydro: Norway's reservoirs are 87.2 percent full, while Sweden's are 90.2 percent full, equal and above their long-term median levels respectively.

* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe are continuing to weigh on commodities and the Nordic power market.

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages