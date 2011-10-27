OSLO Oct 27 Nordic power prices continued to drop on Thursday as forecasters predicted more mild, rainy weather in the coming weeks.

The front-month contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the November 2011 , was down 1.04 percent to 42.85 euros at 1133 GMT

The benchmark contract, the first-quarter 2012 was unchanged at 45.80 euros.

"It is mainly because of the weather forecast -- it is getting warmer and wetter," said one trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: Weather forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said he expected more unsettled and wetter weather in the next days, but said no lasting spell of very wet conditions was likely. He also said he saw no trend towards a significantly cold and dry spell.

* Hydro: Norway's reservoirs are 87.2 percent full, while Sweden's are 90.2 percent full, which bodes well for the winter, when demand for power peaks.

* Nuclear: Unexpected stoppages and maintenance at some of Sweden's ten ageing reactors are a risk factor being considered by market players for the winter, traders have said.

Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance.

NORDICS: Nord Pool forward prices <0#ENOALL:>

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages , report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Anthony Barker)