OSLO Oct 28 Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Friday on the back of a relatively dry weather forecast for the Nordic region, which is heavily reliant on hydropower, and relief over the euro-zone economic rescue package.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012 , was up 1.52 percent to 46.75 euros at 1109 GMT.

The front-month contract, the November 2011 , was up 2.34 percent to 43.75 euros.

Meteorologists predicted that a recent rainy spell across the Nordics would soon ease off, which pushed forward prices up, traders said.

"The forecast looks a touch drier and seems to be quite dry at the end of the 15-day forecast," said one portfolio manager.

"In addition, today's four-week forecast indicates normal weather conditions during November. Since it's been quite wet lately, the market is viewing the latest forecasts as bullish."

He added that the power market was buoyed by the efforts of European Union leaders to resolve the euro-zone's debt crisis.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: Weather forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "The new (forecast) run shows a considerably different development towards the end of the next week with rising pressure over the eastern North Atlantic and northern Europe leading to a drier period."

* Economy: Efforts to resolve the euro-zone debt crisis have led to positive market sentiment.

