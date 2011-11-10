OSLO Nov 10 Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Thursday as milder-than-expected weather brought down the Nordic spot price and the prices for power in Germany fell due to the spreading European debt crisis.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, fell 0.72 percent to 48.45 euros at 1422 GMT.

The front-month contract, the December 2011, was down 1.65 percent to 47.80 euros.

Traders said the price falls were partly due to a Nordic spot price that came out one euro below expectations at 43.27 euros.

"Because the temperature is quite warm (compared to normal) in the Nordics, consumption is lower than what the market expected," said one trader. "German power is a little bit down and so are coal, gas and oil."

He added that the market was now back to being driven by the usual factors of weather forecasts, fuels and others after Monday's short squeeze when the benchmark contract rose 6.5 percent.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: Weather forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said there were little changes in the latest forecasts.

* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe are continuing to weigh on commodities and the Nordic power market.

