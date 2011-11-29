OSLO Nov 29 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell slightly on Tuesday as weather forecasts continued to indicate milder and wetter than usual weather, while carbon prices also fell.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, fell 0.71 percent to 42.20 euros at 1005 GMT.

The front-month contract, the December 2011, was down 0.51 percent to 39.05 euros.

"The weather forecasts are still wet and mild. Emissions prices are down," said a trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Wednesday to come out slightly below Tuesday's 36.98 euros, as it was windy over the Nordic region and because the weather forecasts were mild and wet.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 8.9 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the unusually mild and wet weather was expected to last throughout the coming weeks.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was $109.25 at 1012 GMT, up 0.25 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 1.75 percent to 7.85 euros.

