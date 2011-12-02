OSLO Dec 2 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> retreated slightly on Friday due to weather forecasts predicting wetter conditions ahead at a time when market participants are nervous about how the escalating European debt crisis will impact power demand.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, fell 0.59 percent to 41.90 euros at 1048 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2012, was down 0.83 percent to 41.90 euros.

"The initial weather forecast was initially bearish, but an update was a little bit more bullish," said a trader.

Overall, he said, there was little confidence in the prospects of the Nordic power market at the moment due to the European debt crisis.

"The market is trending down and it is difficult to break that pattern. There is the crisis in Europe, a weaker market in Germany and carbon emissions have been down," he said.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at 35.70 euros later today. "A lot of wind power production is expected tomorrow ... and in Norway, water producers appear to be holding back production."

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said wet weather would dominate the region in the coming weeks. "The likelihood for cold and dry weather is very low," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 9.3 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 109.42 dollars at 1048 GMT, up 0.39 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was flat at 7.93 euros.

* Nuclear: The problems at the Ringhals 4 reactor in Sweden, with a capacity of 934 megawatts, are resolved. It is ramping up output, with full production expected on Sunday.

