OSLO Dec 6 Forward Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> fell on Tuesday in step with falling coal prices and
weather forecasts predicting warmer-than-normal conditions over
the hydropower-reliant region.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, was down
2.26 percent to 40.66 euros at 1312 GMT.
The front-month January 2011 contract was down 2.17
percent to 40.50 euros.
"Both weather forecasts and the marginal cost of coal are
going in the correct direction if you want to get a fall in
prices," said a trader, who added that sentiment among market
players remained weak.
"There has been quite a big risk premium markets on the
winter contracts due to the fear of a cold winter and (lagging)
nuclear availability."
"With nuclear availability climbing and the weather
(forecasts being) warmer, the risk premium in the winter
contracts is slowly decreasing," he said.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said there are "no signs for real cold
and dry spells before Christmas".
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 10.2 terawatt
hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 110.21
dollars at 1305 GMT, up 0.36 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was down 3.15 percent to 7.08 euros.
* Nuclear: The Ringhals 3 nuclear reactor is back online and
is expected to be back to normal production on Dec. 7 in the
afternoon.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 42.2 euros per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2012,
down 0.3 euro compared with yesterday's close, according to
Point Carbon.
