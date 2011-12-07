OSLO Dec 7 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> edged up on Wednesday in step with a rising German power market, with which the Nordics trade electricity.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 0.49 percent to 40.90 euros at 1042 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2011, was up 0.37 percent to 40.75 euros.

"The German power market is a little bit up today," said a trader. "There haven't been any big changes in the weather forecasts. It has been rather quiet today."

The trade added that the overall long-term sentiment on the market was bearish.

"The macro-economic picture does not look very good," he said. "The hydro balance is very good in the Nordics at the moment and we still have wet and mild weather (forecasts)."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said there were no major changes in the weather forecasts since Tuesday.

"(It) looks very similar to the previous runs with ongoing Atlantic low pressure dominance until the end of the period," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 11.1 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 110.60 dollars at 1046 GMT, down 0.19 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 1.64 percent to 7.20 euros.

* Nuclear: The Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor, with an output capacity of some 934 megawatts (MW), lowered its production to 520 MW on Tuesday, but is now back online at full power.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.9 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon.

Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance.

NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:>

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)