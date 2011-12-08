OSLO Dec 8 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> were quiet on Thursday with little new information to trade on, amid an overall lack of confidence among market players due to the European debt crisis.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, was flat at 40.70 euros at 1231 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2011, was up just 0.25 percent to 40.60 euros.

"It's calm, there is not so much trading," said Nils Petter Benjaminsen, head of trading at Norway-based Eidsiva Energi. "The fuel markets are straightforward. Coal markets are almost the same. Weather is almost the same."

Benjaminsen said that, overall, market players were bearish. "The psychology is on the downside because of the EU concerns," he said.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, sees little changes ahead. "I don't think we will see a substantial change in weather patterns before Christmas," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 10.6 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 109.90 dollars at 1237 GMT, up 0.34 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 3.33 percent to 7.45 euros.

* Nuclear: Sweden's nuclear output appears to be stable at close to 8,000 megawatts.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.8 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon.

