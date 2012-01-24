OSLO Jan 24 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> jumped on Tuesday after short-term and month-ahead forecasts predicted colder, drier conditions and a technical glitch hampered Swedish nuclear production.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, was up 2.85 percent to 34.30 euros at 1018 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2011, rose 5.22 percent to 42.30 euros.

"The weather is bullish," a Sweden-based trader said. The Nordic region usually gets about half its power from hydropower generating stations that rely on rain and snow to fill reservoirs and watercourses.

With cold temperatures seen stoking demand, the combination of regional snowpack and reservoir levels projected 15 days ahead fell sharply on the new forecast, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

Sweden's Oskarshamn 3 nuclear reactor had to be shut down completely on Tuesday, three days after workers reduced its output by almost half while trying to fix a malfunctioning valve.

"Now they say it will be back on the 31st of January," the trader said, "and that is if they even find the problem."

From Saturday until Tuesday the reactor had run at 730 MW, down from its prior 1,400 MW.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, estimated that the spot price for Wednesday would come out at 44.8 euros, up from Tuesday's 44.03 euros.

* Weather: Point Carbon forecaster Georg Mueller said: "Strong high pressure over northeastern Europe will keep Atlantic lows at a distance and they will reach our area only in weakened form. Generally rather cold air will be dominant but a major outbreak of Arctic air is not likely."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now is seen at 14.3 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, down 2.6 TWh from Monday's reading, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 110.13 dollars at 1017 GMT, down 0.41 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 0.56 percent to 7.15 euros.

* Nuclear: The operator of Sweden's Oskarshamn 3 unit said workers would have to shut the reactor down completely through Jan. 31 to fix a malfunctioning valve.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.3 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros on the prior forecast, Point Carbon said. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs. editing by William Hardy)