OSLO Feb 1 The shortest-term Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> surged on Wednesday as a frigid spell coincided with a plunge in Swedish nuclear output, while the rest of the contract curve fell back on predictions that the cold would soon give way.

"The day-ahead prices are soaring today," said a Norway-based portfolio manager. "Tomorrow is now priced at 100 euros, which is up 25 (euros) since yesterday."

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 1.34 percent to 36.90 euros at 1051 GMT while the March 2012 dipped 1.44 percent to 41 euros.

"Most of the curve is a touch down on the weather forecast, which says it's going to be milder again over the weekend," the portfolio manager said. "The blocking high over Russia is apparently weakening."

He attributed the near-term spike to the one-two punch of abnormally cold temperatures and technical problems at Swedish nuclear plants.

"Swedish reactors tomorrow are supposed to produce only around 5,000 MW out of a capacity of 9,000 MW," he said.

The operator of Sweden's Oskarshamn 3 reactor, which had been scheduled to return to service on Wednesday night after a shutdown for repairs, announced a restart delay on Wednesday and promised only "further information when possible."

Two years ago, faltering nuclear reactors in Sweden coupled with low water levels at hydropower stations across the region caused the highest spot prices ever recorded.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said it expected the system price for Thursday to rise to 77.3 euros per MWh from Wednesday's 70.69 euros. The spot price on Tuesday had been 48.25 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon said the weather would be "cold and dry until the weekend but more unsettled with partly near-normal temperatures and rain next week."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 9.6 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.92 dollars at 1054 GMT, up 0.96 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 3.23 percent to 8.30 euros.

* Nuclear: The scheduled restart of Oskarshamn 3, which has been undergoing repairs since Jan. 24, was delayed indefinitely. Output from the unit, whose capacity is 1,400 MW, was zero.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.2 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.4 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by James Jukwey)