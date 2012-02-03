OSLO Feb 3 Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> lifted markedly on Friday as prospects for the end of a cold wave turned less certain.

The March 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange closed up 3.69 percent at 43.55 euros while the benchmark second-quarter 2012 ended the day at 38.50 euros, up 2.53 percent on Thursday's close.

"I think the main reason is the cold and dry Nordic weather, and the spot prices are high as well," a Sweden-based trader said. "You also have rising gas prices and German futures are up."

He said production from Sweden's nuclear power plants remained about 40 percent below capacity due to technical problems.

"The supply-and-demand balance is very tight now," he said, explaining that small variations in nuclear production or the weather forecast could have large effects at the short end of the price curve.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price: The spot price for Monday could range from 60 euros to 80 euros, depending largely on nuclear supply, the trader said. Pressed for a prediction, he named the high 60s.

* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller of Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, repeated that weekend temperatures would be "well below normal".

He added: "The general trend remains roughly the same but the high seems to retain a bit more influence for longer in the next week with only the north and west getting near normal weather ... The east and south will remain mostly dry and cold."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 8.4 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 113.44 dollars at 1501 GMT, up 1.43 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.75 percent to 8.50 euros.

* Nuclear: Sweden's Forsmark 3 reactor was to return to service on Friday night, with 48 hours needed to reach normal capacity of 1170 MW. It had been down since Wedenesday.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.5 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.6 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Anthony Barker)