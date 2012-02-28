OSLO Feb 28 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> took a tumble on Tuesday due to forecasts for much warmer and wetter weather as well as falling prices for German power and carbon emissions.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 3.63 percent to 34.50 euros ($46.21) at 1007 GMT.

The front-month contract, the March 2012, was down 3.32 percent to 36.45 euros.

"Everything is pointing down," said a Norway-based trader. "The weather forecasts are warmer and wetter than yesterday's. German power and carbon emissions are down too."

Market players will be paying attention on Tuesday to the results of a European Parliament vote to back action to prop up the collapsed carbon market, said the trader.

Anticipation of a positive vote has helped to drive up EU carbon allowances from a low of less than 7 euros in December to above 9 euros.

The trader said, however, that the results of the vote may have already been priced in the market.

Separately, the interconnector cable transporting power between Norway and the Netherlands was down during the night due to a short circuit at a power transmission plant in Norway.

The cable came back to normal operation at 0700 GMT on Tuesday. "There was little impact on prices," said the trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Wednesday to come out at about 34 euros later today, compared with 33.79 euros for Tuesday.

"The conditions are roughly similar to yesterday's," said the trader. "The only difference is that there is slightly less wind power predicted."

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said there were no changes in the forecasts until early next week when the weather will get drier and cooler.

"Later on the differences are quite large with GFS (the Global Forecast System by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) favouring increasing Atlantic low pressure influence. EC (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) keeps the high pressure influence for longer, but eventually it will also get more unsettled."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 14.3 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 123.58 dollars at 0958 GMT, down 0.48 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2 percent to 9.33 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.2 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.3 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Jane Baird)