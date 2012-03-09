OSLO, March 9 Short-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Friday due to weather forecasts predicting mild temperatures ahead.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 1.75 percent to 30.80 euros at 1047 GMT.

The front-month contract, the April 2012, was down 1.31 percent to 30.20 euros.

Longer-term contracts also took a step back, this time due mainly to EU carbon allowances for December 2012 declining 3.2 percent to 8.17 euros.

"At the short end of the curve, the weather forecasts are looking mild in the near-term, with warm temperatures. But they are slightly drier when it comes to precipitation," said a Swedish trader.

"There is a good hydrological surplus, so people are looking at the temperature curves rather than the precipitation at the moment."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at 29 euros later today, due to expected higher wind power production in Denmark, Sweden and Germany and lower demand seen over the weekend.

For Monday, the trader expected the spot price to rise back to 31 euros, compared with 31.34 euros for Friday, with warmer temperatures expected and big swings in wind power production anticipated.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "The weekend will still be generally cloudy with rain especially tomorrow. Temperatures near or slightly above normal. The major part of the next week will be dry and mild in the south while the north will remain slightly unsettled. Temperatures above normal."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 16.5 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 125.12 dollars at 1052 GMT, down 0.26 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 3.2 percent to 8.17 euros.

* Nuclear: The Forsmark 1 nuclear reactor in Sweden was expected to be back at full capacity around 1000 GMT.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.1 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by William Hardy)