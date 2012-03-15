OSLO, March 15 Short-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Thursday after forecasters said weather conditions across the region would take a chillier turn next week, boosting demand for electricity.

The benchmark second-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was up 3.5 percent to 29.65 euros at 1109 GMT.

The front-month April 2012 contract rose 4.4 percent to 28.50 euros.

"It's mainly a result of the weather looking to be a bit colder and also a little drier next week than previously forecast," a power trader in Norway said.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader said he expected the spot price for Friday to be 29.6 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said, "The second half of the next week will be mostly dry in the south with sunny intervals getting more common. The north will remain slightly unsettled but also with decreasing rain amounts."

He added: "The rather inactive pattern seems to last until the end of the period with some slight trend to more unsettled and cooler weather towards the end of the month as the continental high seems to slowly move west."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 17.3 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 124.84 dollars at 1110 GMT, down 0.10 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 0.25 percent to 8.15 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.7 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.3 euro compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)