OSLO May 4 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> continued to fall on Friday on lower carbon emission prices and concerns about oil prices ahead of the release of the U.S. unemployment data.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the third-quarter 2012, fell 1.84 percent to 29.35 euros at 1012 GMT.

The front-month contract, the June 2012, was also down 1.7 percent to 26 euros.

"Prices were down on wet forecasts, but also due to the CO2 market falling for three days in a row, while the oil market is waiting for the U.S. unemployment data, and there are concerns it is not going to be good," said a Finnish trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at around 28 euros later today, also due to failure of Fenno-Scan interconnection affecting 500 megawatts.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said cool and cloudy weather was expected over the weekend and during the first days of the next week, while the second half of the next week was expected to be wetter and windier with possibly above normal rain.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 25.6 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 115.41 dollars at 1006 GMT, down 0.58 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.79 percent to 6.96 euros.

* Nuclear: Sweden's Ringhals 1 reactor, currently producing 700 MW, is to shut for yearly maintenance on Sunday, starting power reduction on Saturday at 1200 GMT. Output will be also reduced to 860 MW at Sweden's 1170 MW Formsmark 3 reactor due to valve test from 0800 GMT to 1200 GMT on Saturday.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 37.3 euros per megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2012, up 0.3 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)