OSLO, Nov 8 Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell
on Tuesday after forecasts predicted slightly milder weather in
the hydropower-reliant region.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012 , fell
1.78 percent to 49.75 euros at 1307 GMT.
The front-month contract, the December 2011 , was
down 2.53 percent to 50 euros.
"The weather (forecast) is still cold and dry, but it may be
a little bit milder than yesterday's (forecast)," one
Norway-based trader said.
He added that the fall also was probably a reaction to
strong price increases on Monday, when the benchmark contract
rose 6.5 percent.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said dry conditions were still expected
in the coming days although there were signs in some forecasts
that the high pressure front would eventually weaken.
"Stable high pressure influence (is seen) until well into
next week. Later on, the high seems to weaken and/or move to the
northwest allowing for slowly increasing low pressure
influence," he said.
* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe due to the
European debt crisis are still influencing the Nordic power
market but less so than last week.
* Nuclear: Traders are closely watching the state of
Sweden's 10 ageing nuclear reactors in case of unexpected
shutdowns.
Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX
Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports
and mainland European interconnector maintenance.
NORDICS: Nord Pool forward prices <0#ENOALL:>
GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>
outages , report
FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Jane Baird)