OSLO, Nov 8 Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Tuesday after forecasts predicted slightly milder weather in the hydropower-reliant region.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012 , fell 1.78 percent to 49.75 euros at 1307 GMT.

The front-month contract, the December 2011 , was down 2.53 percent to 50 euros.

"The weather (forecast) is still cold and dry, but it may be a little bit milder than yesterday's (forecast)," one Norway-based trader said.

He added that the fall also was probably a reaction to strong price increases on Monday, when the benchmark contract rose 6.5 percent.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said dry conditions were still expected in the coming days although there were signs in some forecasts that the high pressure front would eventually weaken.

"Stable high pressure influence (is seen) until well into next week. Later on, the high seems to weaken and/or move to the northwest allowing for slowly increasing low pressure influence," he said.

* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe due to the European debt crisis are still influencing the Nordic power market but less so than last week.

* Nuclear: Traders are closely watching the state of Sweden's 10 ageing nuclear reactors in case of unexpected shutdowns.

