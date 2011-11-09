OSLO Nov 9 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Wednesday after Monday's strong price rises, with little new information influencing the market and amid ongoing uncertainty due to the European debt crisis.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012 , fell 1.89 percent to 49.20 euros at 1237 GMT.

The front-month contract, the December 2011 , was down 2.78 percent to 49.05 euros.

Traders said nothing had fundamentally changed in recent days but that the lower prices were probably due to the strong rise in the market on Monday, when the benchmark contract rose 6.5 percent.

"The upward move on Monday was pretty heavy. Nothing fundamentally has changed since last week," one Sweden-based trader said. "There was a short squeeze and I think a lot of stop-losses have been taken."

Another trader said that and the ongoing economic uncertainty unleashed by the European debt crisis contributed in bringing the market down.

"It is a reaction to the strong market earlier this week," he said. "The euro crisis seems to be worsening and the sentiment is showing."

If Europe enters a new recession, power demand would fall, bringing down prices on the Nordic power market.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Economy: Traders are closely watching the latest developments of the European debt crisis and the impact it would have on the continent's economic outlook.

* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said there would be stable high pressure influence over the region until the end of the next week.

"At this time of the year this means slowly decreasing temperatures," he said.

* Water reservoirs for hydropower generation in Norway and Sweden rose last week, energy authorities said on Wednesday.

