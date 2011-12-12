OSLO Dec 12 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> were little changed on Monday, with limited new information to trade on and continuing worries about the long-term prospects of power demand in the region due to the European debt crisis.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, edged up 0.13 percent to 39.45 euros at 1351 GMT.

The February 2011 contract, was down 0.07 percent to 40.50 euros.

"It is a pretty quiet day. It has been a little bit up, a little bit down," said a trader. "Weather forecasts are still warm and wet for the next 15 days: it seems we are going to have a rainy and grey Christmas."

The overall long-term trend was downwards, the trader added, with the debt crisis in Europe casting "a dark cloud all over the market", and with a healthy surplus in hydro balance and warmer-than-normal weather forecasts.

"There could be huge downside (in prices going forward)," he said. "We could have 3 to 5 euros lower for the calendar 2012 contract."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price: the spot price for Tuesday came out at 35.66 euros, roughly in the lower range of market expectations.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said warm and unsettled weather appeared likely to carry on through the end of the year.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 12.3 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.20 dollars at 1400 GMT, down 1.31 percent.

* Carbon: the front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 4.72 percent to 7.47 euros.

* Nuclear: Finland's Olkiluoto 1 reactor will be in maintenance for most of Tuesday and is expected to reach full power again on Dec. 14.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 42.4 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon.

Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance.

NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:>

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Birrane)