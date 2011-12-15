OSLO Dec 15 Most forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> slipped on Thursday as forecasters extended a mild and wet outlook for the region and Europe's economic gloom persisted.

The benchmark first-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was down 0.13 percent to 38.90 euros at 1042 GMT, similar to most other forward power contracts.

The front-month January 2012 contract, however, was up 0.13 percent to 38.70 euros.

"The end of the (two-week) forecast is again looking mild and the market is trending downwards," a Sweden-based trader said. "We're now under the short-term marginal cost for coal power production, so sentiment is pretty negative."

He added: "There's lots of water in the system, demand is low, wind production is high and the German market is falling. You can't really find any parameter that's pointing upward right now."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price: The average spot price was expected to go up to 36.8 euros for Friday from Thursday's 35.7, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon said: "Drier and cooler weather for some days only until (the) middle of next week. Later on again unsettled, milder and wetter. No major cold spell before the end of the year."

* Hydro balance: the volume of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland was seen at 13.2 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: Brent crude was $105.80 per barrel at 1040 GMT, up 0.74 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 3.26 percent to 6.66 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.7 euros per megawatt hours in Q1 2012, down 0.7 euro from Wednesday's close, according to Point Carbon.

* Nuclear: Oulujoki (440 MW Hydro) was to be back to full capacity on Friday after a reduction to 150-300 MW due to icy conditions. Sy-Sima (310 MW Hydro) was due back on Friday after an oil leakage fix in a 420 kV cable.

outages (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Jason Neely)