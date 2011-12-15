OSLO Dec 15 Most forward Nordic power
prices <0#ENOALL:> slipped on Thursday as forecasters extended a
mild and wet outlook for the region and Europe's economic gloom
persisted.
The benchmark first-quarter 2012 contract on the
pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was down 0.13 percent
to 38.90 euros at 1042 GMT, similar to most other forward power
contracts.
The front-month January 2012 contract, however, was
up 0.13 percent to 38.70 euros.
"The end of the (two-week) forecast is again looking mild
and the market is trending downwards," a Sweden-based trader
said. "We're now under the short-term marginal cost for coal
power production, so sentiment is pretty negative."
He added: "There's lots of water in the system, demand is
low, wind production is high and the German market is falling.
You can't really find any parameter that's pointing upward right
now."
PRICE DRIVERS
* Spot price: The average spot price was expected to go up
to 36.8 euros for Friday from Thursday's 35.7, according to
Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon said:
"Drier and cooler weather for some days only until (the) middle
of next week. Later on again unsettled, milder and wetter. No
major cold spell before the end of the year."
* Hydro balance: the volume of snow and water available
across Norway, Sweden and Finland was seen at 13.2 terawatt
hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.
* Oil: Brent crude was $105.80 per barrel at 1040
GMT, up 0.74 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was up 3.26 percent to 6.66 euros.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 41.7 euros per megawatt hours in Q1 2012, down 0.7 euro from
Wednesday's close, according to Point Carbon.
* Nuclear: Oulujoki (440 MW Hydro) was to be back to full
capacity on Friday after a reduction to 150-300 MW due to icy
conditions. Sy-Sima (310 MW Hydro) was due back on Friday after
an oil leakage fix in a 420 kV cable.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Jason Neely)