OSLO Dec 16 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Friday due to forecasts continuing to show wetter and milder weather conditions over the region.

The benchmark first-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was down 2.68 percent to 38.10 euros at 1015 GMT.

The front-month January 2011 contract was down 3.08 percent to 37.70 euros.

"We have same the weather prognoses for today as yesterday and the week before. It is quite bearish. The weather forecasts for January is also quite bearish," said a trader.

He expressed surprise at the marked decline in the market. "We have seen the same prognoses (for wet and mild weather) for the past two months."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at about 35 euros later today, compared with 37.70 euros for Friday. Weekend spot prices usually fall on lower demand.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "(It is) generally wet and mild ...Major colder spells not likely before early January and the new EC monthly (forecast) also shows mild and unsettled in the next 3 to 4 weeks."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 12.3 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: Brent crude was trading at 103.62 dollars a barrel at 1022 GMT, up 0.02 percent.

* Carbon: Front-year European Union Allowances were down 3.55 percent to 6.53 euros.

* Nuclear: Maintenance at the Ringhals 4 reactor in Sweden, with a capacity of 934 megawatts, is set for Friday and the reactor is expected to be back online on Sunday.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.7 euros per megawatt hours in Q1 2012, up 0.1 euro from Thursday's close, according to Point Carbon.

