OSLO Dec 20 Most forward Nordic power
prices <0#ENOALL:> rebounded on Tuesday after six weeks of
general decline as traders sensed the possibility of an oversold
market and European Union lawmakers backed a proposal to prop up
record-low carbon prices.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 1.24
percent to 36.70 euros at 1110 GMT.
The front-month contract, the January 2012, was up
1.12 percent to 36 crowns.
"Fundamentally, these contracts are starting to look a bit
cheap," said one Norway-based portfolio manager. "We're seeing a
reaction against the long trend."
He added: "The weather looks very bearish again, but that is
nothing new. The market may also be getting a lift from carbon
emissions permits, which jumped."
On Tuesday a majority of the European Parliament's
cross-party environment committee backed a proposal to allow the
European Commission to firm up low carbon prices by withholding
1.4 billion carbon permits from the third phase of the EU
Emissions Trading Scheme, which runs from 2013 to 2020.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Spot price expectations: the trader said he expected the
spot price for Wednesday to come in at about 37.50 euros, in
line with consensus.
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said: "Intense Atlantic low pressure
activity will reach Scandinavia in the second half of the week
and will dominate the weather over the Christmas weekend and
until end of the next week with mostly mild and wet weather... A
change towards significantly colder weather is not likely before
early January at least."
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 20.1
terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point
Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 105.31
dollars at 1110 GMT, up 1.62 percent.
* Carbon: Benchmark EU allowances were up 25
percent to 9.23 euros.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 42 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, up
0.3 euros compared with Monday's close, according to Point
Carbon.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by James Jukwey)