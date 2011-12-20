OSLO Dec 20 Most forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rebounded on Tuesday after six weeks of general decline as traders sensed the possibility of an oversold market and European Union lawmakers backed a proposal to prop up record-low carbon prices.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 1.24 percent to 36.70 euros at 1110 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2012, was up 1.12 percent to 36 crowns.

"Fundamentally, these contracts are starting to look a bit cheap," said one Norway-based portfolio manager. "We're seeing a reaction against the long trend."

He added: "The weather looks very bearish again, but that is nothing new. The market may also be getting a lift from carbon emissions permits, which jumped."

On Tuesday a majority of the European Parliament's cross-party environment committee backed a proposal to allow the European Commission to firm up low carbon prices by withholding 1.4 billion carbon permits from the third phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, which runs from 2013 to 2020.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader said he expected the spot price for Wednesday to come in at about 37.50 euros, in line with consensus.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "Intense Atlantic low pressure activity will reach Scandinavia in the second half of the week and will dominate the weather over the Christmas weekend and until end of the next week with mostly mild and wet weather... A change towards significantly colder weather is not likely before early January at least."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 20.1 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 105.31 dollars at 1110 GMT, up 1.62 percent.

* Carbon: Benchmark EU allowances were up 25 percent to 9.23 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 42 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, up 0.3 euros compared with Monday's close, according to Point Carbon.

Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance.

NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:>

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by James Jukwey)