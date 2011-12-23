OSLO Dec 23 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> edged up slightly on Friday with market participants closing positions before heading home for the Christmas holidays.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 0.94 percent to 37.50 euros at 0916 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2011, was up 0.83 percent to 36.50 euros.

"Overall the market today is about closing down positions. No one wants to have huge positions open during the holidays," said a trader. "There was no trading at all for the first hour."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at 27-28 euros later today, due to wetter-than-normal weather forecasts, but could be supported by a reduction in power at the Forsmark 2 reactor in Sweden.

"It came out even wetter than normal, so the spot price is really going to come down," said the trader. "Forsmark 2 may dampen that. If it is going out (offline), the spot price will go higher."

Power demand is expected to decline over the holidays.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said there was no hints for a change in the general weather pattern. "Still mostly milder and wetter than normal," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 21.1 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.86 dollars at 0935 GMT, down 0.03 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 0.87 percent to 8.15 euros.

* Nuclear: Forsmark 2 is decreasing power to 890 megawatts from total capacity 996 MW to inspect a leak.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.2 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon.

