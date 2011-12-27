OSLO, Dec 27 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Tuesday in light trading as forecasters predicted colder temperatures and less precipitation across the hydropower-reliant region, where heavy storms have raged in recent days.

The front-month contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX exchange, the January 2012, was up 2.10 percent to 36.50 euros at 1040 GMT.

The benchmark contract, the first-quarter 2012, was up 0.94 percent to 37.45 euros, though only a few contracts changed hands in sparse post-Christmas trading.

"The front-week and front-month contracts are going up, because it looks like temperatures will head down towards normal next week, with less precipitation," a Norway-based trader said.

He said the warm-temperature storms that have moved across much of Norway, Sweden and Finland since Sunday have delivered about as much precipitation as expected, most of it as rain.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: The trader expected the spot price for Wednesday to come in at about 29 euros later on Tuesday, a slight increase from the previous day's auction due to a modest hike in demand as temperatures fall.

* Weather: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the average temperature across the region on Wednesday would be about 3.2 degrees C below Tuesday's.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 17.2 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 108.22 dollars at 1040 GMT, up 0.26 percent.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 43.10 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with the previous close, according to Point Carbon.

