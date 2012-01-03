OSLO Jan 3 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> slipped again on Tuesday as forecasters said they saw no end to the warm and wet conditions hovering over the hydropower-reliant region.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, was trading down 1.27 percent at 31 euros at 1007 GMT, an all-time low for the contract.

The front-month contract, the February 2012 was flat on low volume at 35.50 euros, while market players were busier trading the April 2012, which was down 0.62 percent at 32.10 euros.

"The market fell quite a lot yesterday and it continues today for the same reason," said a Sweden-based trader. "It's basically about the wet and mild weather that we have had for a long time now, and keeps being extended."

While Brent crude futures jumped on renewed tension between Iran and the United States, Nordic power prices were pulled the other way by falling coal and gas prices and a declining German power market, the trader said.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said it expected the spot price for Wednesday to fall to 29.7 euros from Tuesday's 30.81 euros as strong winds across northern Europe boost immediate wind-power supply.

* Weather: Point Carbon forecaster Georg Mueller said: "Only briefly less active and cooler towards the weekend and early next week. Later on again milder and wetter with no signs of a major colder or drier spell." He added that a new month-ahead forecast sees mostly mild temperatures through Jan. 20.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 22.2 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $110.07 at 1007 GMT, up 2.51 percent.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 42.1 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with the previous close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by James Jukwey)