OSLO, Dec 28 Most forward Nordic power
prices <0#ENOALL:> were little changed on Wednesday as the
effects of slightly colder long-term weather forecasts were
offset by falling power prices in Germany, which trades
electricity with the Nordic countries.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, was up
0.13 percent to 37.80 euros at 0924 GMT.
The front-month contract, the January 2011, was
down 0.14 percent to 36.75 euros.
"The weather is slightly bullish, but the German market is
down, so the market is unchanged," said a trader in Sweden, who
added that there was little turnover, with many players away for
the holidays.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Spot price expectations: The trader expected the spot
price for Thursday to fall to 28.50-29 euros later today.
"Temperatures are set to rise tomorrow, and wind power
(production) is going up," he said.
The spot price for Wednesday was 30.42 euros.
* Weather: Unlike the trader, Point Carbon, a Thomson
Reuters company, said the latest weather forecasts were more
bearish than bullish, with the EC12 weather forecasts on Tuesday
night being wetter and milder than the EC00 forecasts on
Tuesday.
* Hydro balance: The total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now
will be 17.5 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point
Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 108.49
dollars at 0915 GMT, down 0.7 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was down 0.78 percent to 8.85 euros.
* Nuclear: The amount of power capacity unavailable due to
maintenance was unchanged since Tuesday at 1,770 megawatts.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 43.0 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012,
down 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to
Point Carbon.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Jane Baird)