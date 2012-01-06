OSLO, Jan 6 Forward Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> fell on Friday on milder temperatures with more
precipitation expected in the coming week, a combination that
would curb demand for heating while topping off reservoirs in
the hydropower-dependent region.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell
1.66 percent to 32.50 euros at 1209 GMT.
The front-month contract, the February 2011, was
down 1.74 percent to 36.60 euros.
"The weather is the main reason, actually. We have a warm
and wet trend over the last couple of days, and now we've seen a
bit of a sell-off," said one trader. "There is also a slight
influence from Germany and emissions as well."
PRICE DRIVERS
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said next week looked like a new wet
and mild period but that towards the end of the two week
forecasting period, there was a trend for colder weather.
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now
will be 25.2 terawatt hours above normal, up 1.7 TW from
Thursday's estimate, according to Point Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $113.22 at
1148 GMT, up 0.4 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was down 3.72 percent to 6.47 euros.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 41.9 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012,
up 0.6 euros compared with Thursday's close, according to Point
Carbon.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by James Jukwey)