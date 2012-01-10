OSLO Jan 10 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Tuesday as forecasts for milder temperatures were seen likely to cut demand for heating in the region.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 2.91 percent to 33.40 euros at 1140 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2011, was down 3.15 percent to 40.00 euros.

"Prices rose a lot yesterday because of colder weather and a higher spot price, and there is a tendency in some weather forecasts now for milder weather," said a Sweden-based trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said he expected mild and rather wet weather in the region in the coming days, but that colder and drier conditions were likely towards the weekend and early next week, to be followed by unsettled weather, "but no very wet and mild spell likely."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 23.6 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 113.26 dollars, up 0.74 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 5.44 percent to 7.17 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.9 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Keiron Henderson)